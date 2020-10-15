Le’Veon Bell tweets message to KC, photoshopped image of himself in Chiefs uniform

Before the Chiefs officially announced the signing of free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell, he made the deal known.
Bell tweeted: “Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!”
There was a photo with the tweet. It’s of Bell in Chiefs uniform. Yeah, it’s photoshopped, but it should give Chiefs fans an idea of what to expect:
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted back at Bell:
Mahomes also tweeted this meme:
