Le’Veon Bell tweets message to KC, photoshopped image of himself in Chiefs uniform

File-This Dec. 29, 2019, file photo shows New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) David Dermer AP

Before the Chiefs officially announced the signing of free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell, he made the deal known.

Bell tweeted: “Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!”

There was a photo with the tweet. It’s of Bell in Chiefs uniform. Yeah, it’s photoshopped, but it should give Chiefs fans an idea of what to expect:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted back at Bell:

Mahomes also tweeted this meme:

