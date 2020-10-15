Alex Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, on his ‘incredible’ return to the NFL

Anyone who watched ESPN’s “Project 11” documentary on former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has to be happy that he is simply able to walk without aid these days.

Smith had 17 surgeries after a flesh-eating bacteria infected his right leg not long after his tibia and fibula were broken in a game. At one point, part of a bone in his lower right leg was visible because the skin and muscle had been removed.

But Smith not only walks these days, he returned to the playing field in Washington’s game Sunday. It was a remarkable feat that speaks to his drive.

Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, spoke of that desire in an interview with the Washington Post. She said fans may wonder why Alex Smith felt the need to return in the first place. He is 36 years old and has generational wealth.

“People need to understand,” Elizabeth Smith said, “Alex sets goals in front of him and it’s always just knocking down the next one and the next one.”

Alex Smith knocked down a big one simply by completing this pass during Sunday’s game. Elizabeth Smith stood and cheered at FedEx Field:

Alex Smith first play in 2 years. His wife and kids jump up and cheer. pic.twitter.com/Y1QPIycYPr — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 11, 2020

Elizabeth Smith had shared updates on her Instagram account during Alex Smith’s arduous road to recovery. She’s likely the only person who truly knows what he went through to return to the NFL.

“Knowing how much an injury like this can affect a person mentally, physically and emotionally,” she told the Post, for Alex to overcome that and get himself back to the point where he can be bigger than any of this is amazing.”

