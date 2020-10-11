Alex Smith’s family was thrilled when he returned to field for first time since 2018

Can we just go ahead and already give the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award to Washington quarterback Alex Smith?

Smith, whose right tibia and fibula were broken during a horrific sack during a game in November 2018, nearly had part of his leg amputated. He underwent 17 surgeries and his NFL career appeared over.

But Smith defied expectations to join Washington in training camp, and he was active for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Smith was the backup, but he got in the game when Kyle Allen was injured.

Here is the moment Smith took the field:

After Kyle Allen left due to injury, Alex Smith is coming in at QB for Washington. It will be his first appearance since his injury in Nov. 2018 pic.twitter.com/xZ0i4Jt4DQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

When Smith completed his first pass, a 6-yard throw to J. D. McKissic, Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, and their kids were thrilled:

Standing O from the Smith Fam pic.twitter.com/h6TTMSQRWu — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 11, 2020

Smith completed five of six passes for 35 yards in the first half, and drove Washington to a field goal.