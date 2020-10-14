Astros pitcher Zack Greinke has been a fan of having no fans in stands at MLB games

Earlier this week, Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield tweeted about something he liked about the National League Championship Series.

“Man it’s great seeing people back in the stands for the NLCS!” Merrifield wrote.

All season, Merrifield lamented playing games in empty stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other side of the spectrum is Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, who won a Cy Young Award in 2009 with the Royals.

Speaking with reporters ahead of his start Wednesday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, Greinke said he’s enjoyed not having fans around.

“I don’t really notice fans when the game’s going on, but warming up and practice before games, I mean for me it’s nice not having fans in the stands,” Greinke said Tuesday, per The Sports Network. “Most people like it. When the game comes on it’s the same for me.”

This should be no surprise, as Greinke was diagnosed with social anxiety disorder in 2006 while he was with the Royals. But Greinke has said he has it under control.

“For me, it’s nice not having fans in the stands,” Greinke added Tuesday. “Because there’s no one trying to talk to you and ask for autographs and wanting to take pictures and all that stuff. I don’t like any of that stuff.”

Fans haven’t been allowed in Petco Park for the ALCS or any American League series this fall.