For Pete's Sake

Five epic photos of Titans’ Derrick Henry tossing Josh Norman to the ground

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) knocks down Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) knocks down Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Wade Payne AP

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, so one would think throwing him to the ground would be no easy task.

But Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed Norman during Tuesday night’s game and simply tossed Norman aside. Norman’s body was parallel to the ground in the air, which is not ideal for tackling.

“I have been doing too many curls,” Henry told NFL.com after the Titans’ 42-16 win. “I have to lay off the arms.”

The play must have been a photographer’s dream. Here are five great photos of the stiff-arm, starting with this one from Twitter user Ty Baker:

This is from a Tennessean photographer:

This is from the Associated Press:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen) Brett Carlsen AP

Video of that run will be played again and again this season.

