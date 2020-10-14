For Pete's Sake
Five epic photos of Titans’ Derrick Henry tossing Josh Norman to the ground
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, so one would think throwing him to the ground would be no easy task.
But Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed Norman during Tuesday night’s game and simply tossed Norman aside. Norman’s body was parallel to the ground in the air, which is not ideal for tackling.
“I have been doing too many curls,” Henry told NFL.com after the Titans’ 42-16 win. “I have to lay off the arms.”
The play must have been a photographer’s dream. Here are five great photos of the stiff-arm, starting with this one from Twitter user Ty Baker:
CBS Sports shared this:
Twitter user Devon White shared this close up of Norman’s face:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
This is from a Tennessean photographer:
This is from the Associated Press:
Video of that run will be played again and again this season.
Comments