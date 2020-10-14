Chiefs’ Chris Jones reaches out to Le’Veon Bell, who was released by Jets

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (26) is brought down by Buffalo Bills’ Justin Zimmer (61) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Munson) AP

The Le’Veon Bell Era is over in New York.

On Tuesday night, the Jets announced they were releasing Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in March 2019 after sitting out the entire 2018 season after failing to get a big deal with the Steelers.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believes this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

As Pro Football Talk noted, Bell’s release won’t be official until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Bell, 28, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has rushed for 1,000 yards or more three times in a season. He has 6,199 rushing yards in his career and also has 3,160 receiving yards. However, he had just 264 yards in 17 games with the Jets.

After the news broke, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweeted at Bell:

Jones also retweeted a video of Bell and Jones working out together from last year that was shared by Twitter user BBQ Dom:

Life is crazy. While those tweets don’t amount to a full-press attempt to get Bell to join the Chiefs, it seems likely Bell saw the messages.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Now that Bell is a free agent, do you think the Chiefs should sign him? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment below.