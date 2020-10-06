Kansas City Star Logo
Suspension over, Bashaud Breeland posts social-media message after Chiefs victory

A reinforcement is coming for a 4-0 Chiefs team.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the season for a violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, can now return to the team.

Breeland appears eager to see his teammates again, as he posted an Instagram message minutes after the Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“4for4 I’m bacccccckkkkkk,” Breeland wrote in the post, which included a photo of him at a practice last season.

View this post on Instagram

4for4 I’m bacccccckkkkkk #17familia #Swilyfe

A post shared by Bashaud Breeland (@bree2land6) on

The Chiefs’ secondary has played well in Breeland’s absence, holding opposing teams under 300 yards passing in all four games this season. The Chiefs have also intercepted five passes.

“I got the best secondary in football behind me,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said following Monday’s game.

Breeland’s return should only make that unit better.

