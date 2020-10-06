Suspension over, Bashaud Breeland posts social-media message after Chiefs victory

A reinforcement is coming for a 4-0 Chiefs team.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the season for a violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, can now return to the team.

Breeland appears eager to see his teammates again, as he posted an Instagram message minutes after the Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“4for4 I’m bacccccckkkkkk,” Breeland wrote in the post, which included a photo of him at a practice last season.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Chiefs’ secondary has played well in Breeland’s absence, holding opposing teams under 300 yards passing in all four games this season. The Chiefs have also intercepted five passes.

“I got the best secondary in football behind me,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said following Monday’s game.

Breeland’s return should only make that unit better.