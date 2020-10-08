TV coverage map shows large chunk of country will see Chiefs-Raiders game

For the first time this season, the Chiefs will play a game that ends in full sunlight in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have played three night games that have been on national television, and their meeting with the Chargers in Los Angeles started at 3:25 p.m.

But Sunday’s game against the Raiders is an old-school noon kickoff. It will be broadcast on CBS (KCTV-5) with the network’s new No. 2 team on the call: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. Evan Washburn will be the reporter.

The game will be seen in most of the western United States, along with Michigan, Wisconsin, Hawaii and Alaska. Here is the coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

Two late games will air in Kansas City: Broncos at Patriots on CBS, and Dolphins at 49ers on Fox 4.

Here is the full slate of broadcast teams for this Sunday’s games, via CBS Sports and 506 Sports:

Bills at Titans, noon on CBS: Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely.

Bengals at Ravens, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel/Rich Gannon/Amanda Balionis.

Eagles at Steelers, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma.

Rams at Washington, noon on Fox: Brandon Gaudin/Daryl Johnston.

Panthers at Falcons, noon on Fox: Chris Myers/Brock Huard.

Jaguars at Texans, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Sherree Burruss.

Cardinals at Jets, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler/Chris Spielman.

Dolphins at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth.

Broncos at Raiders, 3:25 p.m.: Kevin Harlan/Trent Green/Melanie Collins.

Colts at Browns, 3:25 p.m.: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta.

Giants at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson.