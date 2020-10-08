Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19. Here’s how it could affect Chiefs.

The news out of Nashville on Thursday could be bad news for the Chiefs.

Another Tennessee player tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported. The team’s facility has been shutdown since Sept. 29, and Rapoport said 21 members (12 players and nine coaches or team personnel) have now tested positive.

Tennessee’s game last weekend against the Steelers was postponed, and the Titans have a game scheduled this Sunday against the Bills.

“Clearly that game is now in flux and the NFL is going to continue to review that situation,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network.

The good news for the Chiefs is they have had no other positive tests, Rapoport reported. But with Sunday’s Titans-Bills game in doubt, there could be a ripple effect felt by the Chiefs.

That’s because Buffalo’s next game is against the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” on Oct. 15.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that players for the Bills and Titans have been told their game could be played Monday or Tuesday, while the Chiefs-Bills game would move to Saturday.

I’m told by #Titans and #Bills players they were told there is an option of playing their Sunday game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. If that happens, Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs at Bills would be moved to Saturday. This all just being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 8, 2020

As Russini noted, this is just being discussed as one possibility.

There is also a chance the Titans-Bills game could be canceled. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Thursday morning the NFL has discussed determining the playoff field based on win percentage and not most victories.

.@AdamSchefter says the NFL is discussing a scenario in which the playoffs could be based off win percentage instead of number of wins this season. pic.twitter.com/dzDyUyGgxM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 8, 2020

One other thought was bandied about Wednesday after a report surfaced that Titans players practiced on their own, defying an NFL directive: Tennessee forfeiting Sunday’s game against the Bills.

“The NFL, which has fined coaches and teams six figures for taking down their masks during games, isn’t going to like this news,” wrote Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab. “It will also have to consider the possibility of making the Titans forfeit a game.”

If the Titans did forfeit, which would give Buffalo a win, it would a double impact on the Chiefs. Here’s the first way, from Aaron Schatz, an ESPN analyst:

If the Titans have to forfeit against the Bills, that's really unfair to the other top AFC teams including the Chiefs, Patriots, Steelers, Ravens. Problem to just gift Buffalo a win without playing. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) October 7, 2020

Also, the Bills would then have an extra week off before a Thursday game, which is a huge benefit, especially since the Chiefs would be playing three games in 11 days:

The Buffalo Bills are headed into a team meeting. Some of them have heard about Tennessee as they point to the fact that maybe if the game is canceled/postponed they could get more rest for Thursday’s game at home against the Chiefs. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

If the Titans/Bills game is postponed or canceled, the Chiefs would have played two games (New England on Monday, and against Raiders this Sunday) since Buffalo’s last game (last Sunday against Las Vegas).

CBS Sports’ John Breech offered up this suggestion to the NFL schedule makers:

Feel like the easiest solution for Week 6 would be moving Chiefs-Bills to Sunday and switching Packers-Buccaneers to Thursday. Green Bay coming off Week 5 bye and TB coming off Thursday game in Week 5 so they'd get a full week of rest https://t.co/6YkNNimWpb — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 8, 2020

The NFL has some tough decisions to make.