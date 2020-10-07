Titans player defends team amid report Tennessee broke NFL’s COVID-19 protocol

It’s been two weeks since the Tennessee Titans last practiced following an outbreak of positive COVID-19 test results within the team.

After two days without a positive result to start this week, the Titans had hoped to return to their team facility on Wednesday. However, two players tested positive Wednesday, the NFL Network reported. CBS noted 22 Titans players and staff members have now tested positive since Sept. 24.

The latest results could be more than bad luck.

Paul Kuharsky, an NFL reporter based in Nashville, wrote a story that says a group of Titans players had gathered away from the team facility for a workout. That was despite being told by the NFL not to get together for workouts or meetings, Kuharsky reported.

That story says quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among those at the private school working out with Titans teammates.

While NFL fans expressed unhappiness/anger about the Titans’ workout, offensive lineman Roger Saffold defended his teammates on Twitter:

Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always. https://t.co/wRmlIOT4ww — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 7, 2020

Tennessee’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday was postponed because of the Titans’ outbreak.