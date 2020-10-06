Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy is perfect choice for Texans coaching job, say NFL pundits

Eric Bieniemy’s name was trending on Twitter on Monday, and it had nothing to do with the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots.

After the Texans fired coach Bill O’Brien, NFL media members from around the country wrote about how Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be a perfect fit in Houston.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News listed five possible replacements for O’Brien and had Bieniemy at No. 1.

“Going to a key AFC enemy to steal Bieniemy would do wonders for (quarterback Deshaun) Watson as a downfield passer, who can also spread the ball around more effectively,” Iyer wrote. “Bieniemy also would deploy Watson’s running skills well when needed.”

Judy Battista of NFL.com wrote: “A potential marriage with Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator who is currently flourishing with Patrick Mahomes, would seem to be a strong possibility, because Bieniemy has proven adept at working with a mobile quarterback and because Andy Reid disciples have done well as head coaches.”

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote this:

Here’s a friendly reminder that Eric Bieniemy is a free agent after this season, as his deal with the Chiefs expires, per source. Obviously he’s welcome back, but the stage is very much set to become a head coach this cycle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 5, 2020

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith said the Texans better hire Bieniemy:

If Eric Bieniemy isn’t the coach of the Texans next year I’m starting a riot out front of NRG Stadium. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 6, 2020

Maurcie Jones-Drew of the NFL Network shared this message on Twitter:

Would be smart for the Texans to hire chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy..... could you imagine that offense with Watson and the gang!!!! https://t.co/hZT6Gwplyl — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 5, 2020

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain sees a good fit with Bieniemy and the Texans:

Texans should hire Eric Bieniemy and see what he can do for the offense and Deshaun Watson in 2021. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 5, 2020

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell wants Houston to hire Bieniemy ASAP (although they’d have to wait until after the season):

Get Eric Bieniemy to Houston now!!! (I know they'll have to wait) But seriously.... pair him with Deshaun Watson please! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 5, 2020

Mike Freeman, a former Bleacher Report writer, tweeted this:

The Texans not hiring Eric Bieniemy would be profoundly stupid. It's the perfect fit. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 5, 2020