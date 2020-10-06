For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy is perfect choice for Texans coaching job, say NFL pundits
Eric Bieniemy’s name was trending on Twitter on Monday, and it had nothing to do with the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots.
After the Texans fired coach Bill O’Brien, NFL media members from around the country wrote about how Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be a perfect fit in Houston.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News listed five possible replacements for O’Brien and had Bieniemy at No. 1.
“Going to a key AFC enemy to steal Bieniemy would do wonders for (quarterback Deshaun) Watson as a downfield passer, who can also spread the ball around more effectively,” Iyer wrote. “Bieniemy also would deploy Watson’s running skills well when needed.”
Judy Battista of NFL.com wrote: “A potential marriage with Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator who is currently flourishing with Patrick Mahomes, would seem to be a strong possibility, because Bieniemy has proven adept at working with a mobile quarterback and because Andy Reid disciples have done well as head coaches.”
ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote this:
Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith said the Texans better hire Bieniemy:
Maurcie Jones-Drew of the NFL Network shared this message on Twitter:
The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain sees a good fit with Bieniemy and the Texans:
CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell wants Houston to hire Bieniemy ASAP (although they’d have to wait until after the season):
Mike Freeman, a former Bleacher Report writer, tweeted this:
