Texans fire Bill O’Brien. Is Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy on deck in Houston?

The Texans’ Bill O’Brien became the first NFL coach to get fired this season on Monday, and the Chiefs didn’t help his cause.

Houston was eliminated by the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game in heartbreaking fashion. The Texans opened a 24-0 lead, lost it all by halftime and eventually lost 51-31.

The Chiefs and Texans opened the 2020 season with the Chiefs prevailing easily 34-20.

But will the Texans target a Chiefs assistant to be their next coach?

Not only is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expected to a popular candidate to become a head coach for the first time after this season, he would bring the added bonus of having worked with the game’s most dynamic quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

The Texans have their own playmaking quarterback in Deshaun Watson, drafted two spots after Mahomes in 2017.

Bieniemy, who has interviewed for head coaching jobs in each of the past two years isn’t expected to be around Kansas City after this season. It may just be a matter of where he lands.

The Texans have won the AFC South Division four of the past five years but are 0-4 this season. Over the summer, O’Brien, who also serves as general manager, traded away one of his top offensive weapons, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals.

Houston doesn’t have their first- and second-round draft picks in 2021.

Former Chiefs defensive coordinator and head coach Romeo Crennel will serve as the Texans’ interim head coach. Crennel was the interim head coach for the final three games of 2011, and became the head coach in 2012.

"Eric Bieniemy should be on line one for the Houston Texans."@mspears96 reacts to the Texans firing head coach and GM Bill O’Brien. pic.twitter.com/fdYoTUaEqg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 5, 2020