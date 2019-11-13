NFL says Chiefs had the two fastest ball carriers in last week’s games

Anyone who watched the Chiefs’ 35-32 loss to the Titans shouldn’t be surprised to learn rookie receiver Mecole Hardman had the fastest speed among all ball carriers in last week’s NFL games.

After catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes, Hardman left a pair of Titans defenders in the dust even though at least one appeared to have the angle on him. In the end, it was a 68-yard touchdown reception.

The NFL shared a video that shows the fastest ball carriers from the Week 10 games and Hardman topped the list at 21.87 mph.

At No. 2 was Tyreek Hill, who caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Despite being so close to the end zone, Hill created space by burning the defender. He reached a top speed of 21.33 mph.

Hardman’s top speed was the fastest by a Chiefs ball carrier this season, per the NFL’s NextGen Stats, and ranked sixth in the NFL. Hardman also has the eighth-fastest speed (21.74 mph in Week 3), while Hill’s run is tied for the 16th-fastest this season with teammate Sammy Watkins (Week 1) and the Bengals’ William Jackson (Week 2).

Of course, Hill reached a speed of 22.64 mph while accompanying Damien Williams to the end zone in a victory over the Vikings. That’s not on the NFL list because Hill wasn’t toting the rock, but it was faster than any ball carrier this season.