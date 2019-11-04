NextGen Stats made a fun visualization of Tyreek Hill’s run on Damien Williams’ TD

This is a Captain Obvious thing to note, but Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is really fast.

The NFL got a reminder of that fact Sunday during the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill lived up to his Cheetah nickname on a touchdown run by teammate Damien Williams. Hill made up about 5 yards of ground in a 50-yard span.

NBC Sports quoted the NFL’s NextGen Stats when it shared a clip of the burst on Sunday night:

Tyreek Hill reached a staggering 22.64 MPH today against the Vikings #nextgenstats



Next Gen Stats, Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8vJSyFtrP2 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

NextGen Stats shared this cool data visualization of the play and noted Hill’s top speed of 22.64 mph:

Tyreek Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH and beat Damien Williams to the goal line on Williams' 91-yard TD run.



Hill sustained a speed of at least 21.46 MPH for 4 seconds, the fastest sustained speed for 4s by any player on a play since 2018.#MINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Gk1xg9UasA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2019

If you like these visualizations, NextGen Stats also made one on Hill’s 40-yard touchdown catch:

Matt Moore connected with Tyreek Hill for a 40-yard TD using play-action.



Play-action has been crucial to Moore's success taking over for Patrick Mahomes, accounting for 287 of his 441 yards and 3 of his 4 TD passes this season.#MINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PlGyXsSqhl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2019