NFL’s head of officiating explains why Titans weren’t offsides on blocked field goal

A number of Chiefs fans thought the Titans’ Joshua Kalu should have been flagged for being offsides when he blocked Harrison Butker’s last-second field goal attempt on Sunday.

The block came on the final play of the Titans’ 35-32 victory and sent the Chiefs to a loss.

“I felt like I jumped it perfectly,” Kalu told the Tennessean, “and even then I was just like, ‘Please don’t let me miss.’ And I’m looking at the ball and I hit it with my left hand, and I guess the rest is history.”

Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, tweeted a video on Sunday that showed Kalu did time his jump right on the snap.

“Watch the movement of the ball ... and then the player starts to move immediately,” Riveron said. “So this player was not offside when the ball was snapped. This is a legal play by the defense.”

Here is the video:

Al Riveron breaks down the final play in #KCvsTEN: pic.twitter.com/YcdAkvWL0T — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 11, 2019