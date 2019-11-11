For Pete's Sake

Chiefs players write Twitter messages to fans after loss to Titans

Heading back to work on a Monday is never fun. But this one comes with snow, freezing temperatures and a day after a gut-wrenching Chiefs loss.

So yeah, Chiefs fans can’t be blamed for having a case of the Mondays.

The Chiefs blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the players realize fans might not be feeling great about the game.

A number of players took to Twitter and wrote messages to the fans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote:

Defensive lineman Chris Jones shared this:

Here is what offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who had his streak of consecutive snaps ended because of an injury, tweeted:

Defensive back Bashaud Breeland wrote:

Receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted this:

Emmanuel Ogbah, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game, wrote this:

