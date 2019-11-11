Chiefs players write Twitter messages to fans after loss to Titans

Heading back to work on a Monday is never fun. But this one comes with snow, freezing temperatures and a day after a gut-wrenching Chiefs loss.

So yeah, Chiefs fans can’t be blamed for having a case of the Mondays.

The Chiefs blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the players realize fans might not be feeling great about the game.

A number of players took to Twitter and wrote messages to the fans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote:

Head up #ChiefsKingdom we have to be better and we will be. Thank y’all for the support me and my brothers will grow from this! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 11, 2019

Defensive lineman Chris Jones shared this:

GOD thank you so much!!!@Chiefs thank you guys so much for the support!!!! I'm still in aweee!!!

I can promise y'all we will get better!

I love y'all so much for the support...

We WILL GET BETTER — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) November 10, 2019

Here is what offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who had his streak of consecutive snaps ended because of an injury, tweeted:

Thanks to everyone for the kind words. Obviously bummed the snap streak is over but more disappointed in the loss today. We’ll be back better than ever and get things on track. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 10, 2019

Defensive back Bashaud Breeland wrote:

Keep that same energy nooooo back tracking — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) November 11, 2019

Receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted this:

One thing I love about this team , we always bounce back !! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 11, 2019

Emmanuel Ogbah, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game, wrote this:

Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers! I will be fine — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) November 11, 2019