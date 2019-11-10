For Pete's Sake
‘Unbelievable.’ Chiefs fans stunned, mad after loss to the Titans
What the heck happened?
The Chiefs were lining up for a field goal that would have given them and eight-point lead late in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The snap came before holder Dustin Colquitt was ready and he threw the ball away.
Colquitt was called for intentional grounding and the Titans took over.
They drove down the field for a touchdown, two-point conversion and a 35-32 lead.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a potential game-tying field goal but it was blocked.
The Chiefs lost a game they seemingly had in control.
Fans were not happy and/or stunned:
Comments