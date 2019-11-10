‘Unbelievable.’ Chiefs fans stunned, mad after loss to the Titans

What the heck happened?

The Chiefs were lining up for a field goal that would have given them and eight-point lead late in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The snap came before holder Dustin Colquitt was ready and he threw the ball away.

Colquitt was called for intentional grounding and the Titans took over.

They drove down the field for a touchdown, two-point conversion and a 35-32 lead.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a potential game-tying field goal but it was blocked.

The Chiefs lost a game they seemingly had in control.

Fans were not happy and/or stunned:

I hate being a Chiefs fan sometimes. #ChiefsKingdom — Steven Segraves (@shoxrox17) November 10, 2019

#Chiefs may not even win a playoff game this year, let alone the Super Bowl. What a joke of a game. — Alex Clark (@clarkaj1455) November 10, 2019

Chiefs players bitched last week about fans selling their tickets. Fans show up BIG in Tennessee today, and watch one of the worst defensive showings of the year. Do your job and fans won’t sell their tickets. #ChiefsKingdom — Jill Wheatley (@JillRenea) November 10, 2019

What an absolute joke of a football team. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Leon Flowers Sr. - CoHawks2022 (15u) UA-Rise (@leonfl24) November 10, 2019

Way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory...#ChiefsKingdom — Lady J (@kujocelyn) November 10, 2019

Time to start planning for 2020 because the #Chiefs aren’t going anywhere this year. — JC (@cabo1130) November 10, 2019

As a life long #Chiefs fan that game checks out with many of my past experiences. It’s truly so ridiculous to lose that I can’t help, but laugh. #ChiefsKingdom — KC Sports and Stuff (@kc_stuff) November 10, 2019

Same old #ChiefsKingdom love them to death but damn same ol same ol — Drew Feldman (@feldman85) November 10, 2019

I’m literally nauseous right now.

I was hoping those last few minutes were a bad dream, but I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted in a dream. Maybe this is my first dream tweet? #Chiefs https://t.co/286b7vNbnw — Matt Chambers (@WeatherChambers) November 10, 2019

What a joke, I’m done talking SB or bust this year, no chance in hell they are gonna be able to do it. Just gonna enjoy the rest of the season win or lose and whatever happens, happens #ChiefsKingdom #chiefs — J10 (@JasonTenney) November 10, 2019