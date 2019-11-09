Chiefs fans celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ return with a bunch of fun memes

It’s less than seven weeks until Christmas, but Chiefs fans got a nice present on Friday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose kneecap was dislocated in a game last month in Denver, will start Sunday against the Titans.

Mahomes missed two starts, during which the Chiefs went 1-1, and fans greeted the news enthusiastically.

Many used memes to share their joy on Twitter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is a sample of what they tweeted:

Vrabel after hearing Mahomes will play on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/dWAx35FRfg — Darren Nelson (@Chiefsman72) November 9, 2019

Welcome back Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Kingdom let's get them pic.twitter.com/PjZD2SMMMd — Brian Lewis (@BrianLe28109181) November 9, 2019