He’s back: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to start Sunday against Tennessee Titans

Patrick Mahomes is back.

The Chiefs quarterback will return Sunday, when the team visits the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

“I had a good week of practice, and I’m ready to get out there,” Mahomes said.

He added: “I knew I had a chance (to play this week) once I talked to the doctors, and they said that as long as I was functioning well and moving well, I could play this week. I haven’t had any pain or setbacks.”

Mahomes missed the past two games after dislocating his knee on Oct. 17 during the first half in Denver. He said he feared the worst upon seeing his kneecap out of place but the pain subsided almost immediately after a doctor put it back in place on the field.

After going through x-rays in Denver, Mahomes assumed he could return to the game.

“I was trying to go back out there and they finally told me to take my shoulder pads off,” he said.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore was 1-1 in his absence with last weekend’s final-second win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs lost to Green Bay in the initial game Mahomes missed.

Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) will miss the game.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED ...