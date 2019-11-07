NFL Films clip shows Tyreek Hill, Damien Williams sideline banter after 91-yard TD

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stole some of teammate Damien Williams’ thunder during the Chiefs’ win Sunday against the Vikings. Not that he minded.

Williams had a 91-yard touchdown run and reached a top speed of 20.78 mph during the sprint. Hill, who was blocking before he joined Williams on a run to the end zone, topped out at 22.64 mph.

That extra gear helped Hill catch Williams near the end zone and startle his teammate.

The duo talked about that moment on the sideline afterward, and Hill gave his teammate a bit of grief, saying, “Better be glad I wasn’t on defense.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and receiver Sammy Watkins also had words for Williams.

It was all caught in a fun NFL Films video, which was shared on Twitter by user nfldovkleiman: