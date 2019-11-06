NFL says Chiefs’ Damien Williams was the second-fastest ball carrier in Week 9 games

Given the stable of speedsters on the Chiefs’ roster, it should be no surprise that one of them made the list of NextGen’s fastest ball carriers from Week 9 games.

It wasn’t wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was exempt from this list because he didn’t have the ball during his dash to accompany Damien Williams on a 91-yard touchdown run against the Vikings.

Williams’ top seed was recorded at 20.78 mph on the run. That was more than 1.5 mph slower than Hill, but don’t lose sight of the fact that Williams topped 20 mph on the run.

That’s fast.

However, Williams was second on the list to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s 21.48 mph speed on an interception return. Fitzpatrick also was slower than Hill, who showed everyone why his nickname is the Cheetah.

Here is the list, which the NFL shared in a video: