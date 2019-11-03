For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Vikings
Games that are a nail-biter are a lot more fun to watch if your favorite team wins.
So Chiefs fans were thrilled Kansas City rallied for a 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
Harrison Butker made a kick on the final play of the game, and that gave the Chiefs, 6-3, the win over the 6-3 Vikings.
Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click here):
The Chiefs touchdowns are below, starting with quarterback Matt Moore’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill that opened the scoring:
The other touchdown came on Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run when the Vikings held a 16-10 lead:
Butker tied the game at 23-23 with a 54-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 30 seconds to play:
This was Butker’s winning kick:
