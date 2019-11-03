For Pete's Sake

‘What a win!’ Chiefs fans react to 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings

The Chiefs kicked aside that three-game home losing streak.

Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal at the final gun proved to the be the difference as the Chiefs beat the Vikings 26-23 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs improved to 1-1 with quarterback Matt Moore starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs fans, as one might expect, were thrilled.

Here is what they were saying on Twitter:

