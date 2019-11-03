‘What a win!’ Chiefs fans react to 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings

The Chiefs kicked aside that three-game home losing streak.

Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal at the final gun proved to the be the difference as the Chiefs beat the Vikings 26-23 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs improved to 1-1 with quarterback Matt Moore starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs fans, as one might expect, were thrilled.

Here is what they were saying on Twitter:

I think my Apple Watch just called an ambulance for me! #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff (@JBraxdale) November 3, 2019

What a game man. This is what being a Chiefs fan is all about pic.twitter.com/gg9ksy0EV3 — sweet daddy makhani (@jb3ooo) November 3, 2019

What a win!!! And what a gutty gutty gutty performance!!!! #Chiefs — Alex Achten (@AFAchten) November 3, 2019

Wowow!! Was holding my son for about 85% of that game. Good luck charm! #chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — DJPress (@danieljpress) November 3, 2019

Great win today by the #Chiefs! Also, didn’t happen to see any injuries. This is gonna be a great rest of the season! — Chiefs Church (@chiefschurch) November 3, 2019

Now that was a game!!!! Backup quarterback Matt Moore, Tyreek Hill, Harrison Butker, and even the defense came through! @Chiefs #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom WIN! — Stellar Stefan (@StellarStefan) November 3, 2019

Let’s go!!! Let’s go!!! Believe it! We are a super bowl

Team!! Defense and offense showed up! Moore, Jones, Hill, Watkins , Williams, oline, Dline, Ragland and hitches. Butker too!! Believe #ChiefsKingdom believe!! We have depth! We have talent! #chiefs secondary too!! Ahhh — KC (@Chiefskc23) November 3, 2019

LET'S GO @Chiefs WE WON. SHOUT OUT TO THE DEFENSE. THEY MADE THE STOPS WHEN NEEDED. I'M SO HYPE.....#CHIEFSKINGDOM#NFL — goodvsevil (@stefoneurkell85) November 3, 2019

That was a helluva game. Defense with an excellent showing, and the offensive playmakers showed up. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — CitadelChief (@citadelchief) November 3, 2019

If we get this #chiefs defense when Mahomes comes back we’ll have a chance to get where we want to go.



Pats are still the class IMO, but I like us too. https://t.co/grHc87i9H3 — Jeff Fawver (@Jtfawver) November 3, 2019

Matt Moore is my favorite high school coach.#ChiefsKingdom — Chad Dorman (@CLDorman84) November 3, 2019

I think I need a Matt Moore jersey #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #chiefswin — probably not a bot (@STrevor42) November 3, 2019

Beating the Vikings without Mahomes is such an achievement. Bring on the next challenge #ChiefsKingdom — Matthew Broady (@broaddyyy) November 3, 2019

It can't be overstated how huge that win is. #Chiefs beat a good team that was fully healthy and they did it without Mahomes. Being 6-3 is SO MUCH better than 5-4. Just an epic W. — Dan (@mahomer5) November 3, 2019

Big, big win today. Huge difference between 6-3 and 5-4. #Chiefs — Ryan McBride (@drmcbride) November 3, 2019

So proud of our @Chiefs with a win without @PatrickMahomes! Great job #ChiefsKingdom ! — kay odneal (@kayodneal) November 3, 2019