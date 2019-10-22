Poll: Are you in favor of the Border War men’s basketball series returning?

It’s coming back.

The Border War men’s basketball series, which started in 1907, hasn’t been played since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

On Monday night, Kansas and Mizzou announced the series will be back next year with a six-game series that starts at the Sprint Center on Dec. 12, 2020.

The trash talking began immediately on Twitter (you can see some of that here), and many fans celebrated the return of the series.

