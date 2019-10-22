For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Poll: Are you in favor of the Border War men’s basketball series returning?

It’s coming back.

The Border War men’s basketball series, which started in 1907, hasn’t been played since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

On Monday night, Kansas and Mizzou announced the series will be back next year with a six-game series that starts at the Sprint Center on Dec. 12, 2020.

The trash talking began immediately on Twitter (you can see some of that here), and many fans celebrated the return of the series.

What do you think? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  