For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

This is what Mizzou, KU fans were saying about return of the Border War

Well, that came out of nowhere.

On Monday night, Kansas and Missouri announced the return of the Border War among the men’s basketball teams from both schools.

The Tigers and Jayhawks last played in 2012, but they will play a six-game series starting in the 2020-21 season.

This was a bolt from the blue and fans were thrilled at the news.

Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter:

The Nays

Not everyone was happy, particularly many KU fans:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  