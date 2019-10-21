This is what Mizzou, KU fans were saying about return of the Border War

Well, that came out of nowhere.

On Monday night, Kansas and Missouri announced the return of the Border War among the men’s basketball teams from both schools.

The Tigers and Jayhawks last played in 2012, but they will play a six-game series starting in the 2020-21 season.

This was a bolt from the blue and fans were thrilled at the news.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter:

To be clear: there will be no getting along. None.



(Which is why this rivalry needed to return) https://t.co/vKL3iVvFzH — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) October 22, 2019

All is right in the world again... #BorderWar https://t.co/bQn6pBjF2A — Justin Tucker (@NoToRiOuSJT_48) October 22, 2019

S/O both @KUAthletics and @MizzouAthletics. So pumped the #BorderWar is back. Let’s get it for Football too now at Arrowhead! — Jalen (@JalenM5) October 22, 2019

When I left Mizzou in 2012, when conference realignment was in full swing, the rivalry was as hostile as it’s ever been. The #BorderWar is arguably the best rivalry in college athletics, with historic games in multiple sports. This is a win for all of us! See you in 2020 in KC! — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) October 22, 2019

Safe to say... the Mizzou Hate Watch Group is PUMPED about the renewal of Mizzou / kU series. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IvHhxvZQdy — Kyle Norris (@knor_12) October 22, 2019

Sports are fun when you play your rivals. Was bound to come back one way or another and we’ve played with our ball in the corner long enough. Nothing better than beating Missouri. — Art Bagels (@OGbagels) October 22, 2019

Thank you. This is great for the program. Both programs actually. More than anything though, this is great for the fans and college basketball. Thanks for getting this done. — Jason Bourne (@JasonBo27089157) October 22, 2019

Not sure i am ready to lose to ku by 20 the next 5 yrs but glad the rivalry is back — Alan Cadwallader (@arc2833) October 22, 2019

The Nays

Not everyone was happy, particularly many KU fans:

@jefflongKU I cannot stress enough how disappointed I am in this decision. It, in absolutely no way, benefits KU. It can only hurt us and for some reason, KU decided to throw Mizzou a life line. Very very very very disappointed. — Sebastian (@SebastianPNW) October 22, 2019

@jefflongKU this really sucks. I’m from Missouri, played football at KU. — Gern Blanston (KS) (@gblanstonku) October 22, 2019

Why should we have to play such an awful university? Were so above them. — Logan Coones (@Lcoones3) October 22, 2019

Kansas just handed Mizzou a lifeline in the KC area and will get nothing in return. Horrible decision. — Blake Cooper (@M_Blake_Cooper) October 22, 2019

Why? How does this benefit us? — Warden11 (@warden11) October 22, 2019