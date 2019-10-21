For Pete's Sake
This is what Mizzou, KU fans were saying about return of the Border War
Well, that came out of nowhere.
On Monday night, Kansas and Missouri announced the return of the Border War among the men’s basketball teams from both schools.
The Tigers and Jayhawks last played in 2012, but they will play a six-game series starting in the 2020-21 season.
This was a bolt from the blue and fans were thrilled at the news.
Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter:
The Nays
Not everyone was happy, particularly many KU fans:
