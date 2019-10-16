Jamaal Charles has wild tale of wanting to fight Larry Johnson in Chiefs locker room

SHARE COPY LINK

Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Chiefs locker room in 2008.

Running back Jamaal Charles was a rookie that year and he said in a video for Bleacher Report that he was hazed by teammate Larry Johnson.

After forgetting to bring lunch to Johnson (as rookies were supposed to do), Charles returned to the locker room after a practice and found his clothes in the shower.

Furious, Charles said he wanted to fight Johnson, but calls to his mother and girlfriend helped dissuade him from that idea.

Charles later says Michael Cox had a tire slashed by Johnson.

It’s a wild story and Bleacher Report shared the video: