Poll: Who do you blame for Chiefs’ recent problems?

It’s been a bad October for the Chiefs.

After winning all four games in September to start the season, the Chiefs have dropped both of their games this month and each came at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs jumped to a quick 10-point lead on Sunday but the Texans controlled the ball for most of the second half and rallied for a 31-24 victory.

Fans were not happy and shared their frustrations on social media.

Who do you think is to blame for the recent troubles? General manager Brett Veach? Head coach Andy Reid? The defense? The offensive line?

Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: