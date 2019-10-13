For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans disgusted and mad about team’s 31-24 loss to Texans
Hey, the first quarter went really well for the Chiefs, right?
That’s not much of a silver lining, of course, because there isn’t much to be happy about following the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to reinjure his ankle in the second quarter and the Texans piled up 35 first downs and more than 472 yards while controlling the ball for more than 39 minutes against the Chiefs’ defense.
So, yeah, it didn’t end up being a good day for the Chiefs.
Here is what fans were saying about the loss on Twitter:
