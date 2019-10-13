Chiefs fans disgusted and mad about team’s 31-24 loss to Texans

SHARE COPY LINK

Hey, the first quarter went really well for the Chiefs, right?

That’s not much of a silver lining, of course, because there isn’t much to be happy about following the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to reinjure his ankle in the second quarter and the Texans piled up 35 first downs and more than 472 yards while controlling the ball for more than 39 minutes against the Chiefs’ defense.

So, yeah, it didn’t end up being a good day for the Chiefs.

Here is what fans were saying about the loss on Twitter:

This team is sorry. And they’re done. Absolutely done. Denver about to whip them Thursday and maybe even John Gruden gonna get the last laugh and win this division. Soft group in that KC locker room #ChiefsKingdom — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) October 13, 2019

ANDY REID. IT'S ALL ON HIM. HE HAS THE BEST QB HE'S EVER HAD. AND HE WASTED HIM. #chiefs — Mic (@micjohnson) October 13, 2019

We live in a world where the #Chiefs are worse offensively and defensively than last year. Heaven help us... — BigTamale (@Big_Tamale) October 13, 2019

Folks, the gameplan is out on the #Chiefs. This defense can’t stop anyone, and the O-line can’t block anyone.



If you haven’t changed your expectations for a Superbowl run, you might at least change the odds. — Jeremy Albert (@jalbertband) October 13, 2019

Andy and Spags wearing clown suits the last few weeks. So sad. #Chiefs. — JC (@cabo1130) October 13, 2019

No one talk to me for a couple weeks. I’m going to need time to grieve. #ChiefsKingdom — Brandon Palmer (@BrandonKPalmer) October 13, 2019

If we lose next week to Denver, then we should forfeit the rest of our games. #ChiefsKingdom — Carson Lampe (@carsonlkcboy) October 13, 2019

#AFCWest is WIDE OPEN right now! @Raiders, @Chargers are playing way better than us. @Patriots have to CLEARLY be the EASY favorite to win the #AFC at this point. Sad, sad two weeks at Arrowhead! @Chiefs are disintegrating! #ChiefsKingdom is PISSED! #Chiefs — Kansas Sports Man (@KSSportsMan) October 13, 2019

Andy Reid gets out prepared & out coached 3 weeks in a row . It’s going to be a LONG season #Chiefs — Dale Boyd (@dboyd29) October 13, 2019

The Chiefs did a lot of things wrong and the defense deserves the bulk of the blame for their loss. But this play-call made me more upset than any all season. https://t.co/k0H3misGI4 — Johnny Carver (@CarverJohnny) October 13, 2019

Defense wins championships and the #Chiefs don't have one. — Charles Lam Jr. (@charlesolamjr) October 13, 2019

Can’t be upset that my team lost when our defense has the inability to stop the run. #ChiefsKingdom — _thegirl_in201 (@thegirl_in201) October 13, 2019

The #Chiefs need wholesale changes on defense



I hate to say this, but the best option is to keep their picks



They can’t fix the run defense and pass defense with 1 player, keep the picks for next offseason



I don’t see how a single player would fix this mess — Jesse Whisler (@jesse_whisler) October 13, 2019

Well this is just what I've been waiting for, the honeymoon is over folks. Now can they actually work, adapt, and overcome?#Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Cooper (@kcchiefscooper) October 13, 2019