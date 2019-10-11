Chiefs and Texans will wear special gear Sunday, and Royals star will be drum leader

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs fans watching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans may wonder what’s new about the team’s uniforms.

The Chiefs announced that players and coaches from both teams “will wear special gear with the Crucial Catch emblem and color scheme.” Crucial Catch is the NFL’s campaign which has a goal of raising early cancer detection awareness. Former Chiefs star Eric Berry has been featured in a commercial for Crucial Catch.

People attending the game will be given an “I Cheer For” sign and marker and will be encouraged to display the sign during the first quarter break.

Here are a few other items of note for fans going to the game:

Four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base are scheduled to perform a pregame flyover, and Cavelle-Nell Romeo will perform the national anthem. The Leawood Police Department will be the color guard.

Royals star Whit Merrifield will be the drum leader on the drum deck, which is located in the upper level of the stadium below the west scoreboard.

Here is the schedule of when parking gates open and more:

7 a.m.: Parking lot opens at Truman Sports Complex

9:30 a.m.: Club level gates open

10 a.m.: All stadium gates open

10:30 a.m.: Start of team warm-ups

11:51 a.m.: Texans team introduction

11:53 a.m.: Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m.: National anthem

12:00 p.m.: Coin toss

12:02 p.m.: Opening kickoff