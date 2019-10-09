Former Chiefs star Eric Berry is featured in new NFL commercial

SHARE COPY LINK

Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry played nine seasons with the Chiefs and had some impressive accomplishments.

Berry made five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, had 14 interceptions, scored five touchdowns and, most importantly, beat cancer.

That’s why the NFL is featuring Berry in a new commercial for it’s “Crucial Catch” campaign.

This is from the NFL’s website: “As part of the expanded Crucial Catch campaign, the NFL and American Cancer Society teamed to develop and provide individuals nationwide with The Defender, a free digital assessment tool that helps consumers better understand and reduce their cancer risk. The tool provides users with personalized, quick and informative recommendations on how they can take action and adapt their lifestyles to reduce their risk of cancer.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The commercial features scenes of Berry as he battled to return from cancer, including some when he has no hair, which was a side effect of the chemotherapy treatments.

Here is the video: