This is how the KU defense forced Oklahoma to punt on a fourth-and-goal play

This isn’t something you often see while watching a football game.

Come to think of it, have you ever seen this?

During sixth-ranked Oklahoma’s 45-20 win over Kansas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Sooners ran a third-and-goal play from the 48-yard line. Yep, 48-yard line.

“That was kind of a weird,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “That was a debacle from everyone ... involved. We should have had a pretty easy touchdown there. We jacked that up, me being the person that jacked it up the most.”

Here is how it went down:

Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, OU drove from its own 8-yard line to the Jayhawks’ 7. Things went south from there.

A short run by Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was negated by a holding penalty. That made it first-and-goal from the 17-yard line. Hurts was then sacked, taking an 8-yard loss and another Sooners holding call was declined.

That gave Oklahoma a second-and-goal play from the 25-yard and it tried a bit of misdirection that went terribly wrong:

That made it third-and-goal from the 48-yard line. Hurts’ 19-yard pass to Grant Calcaterra moved the ball to the 29-yard line. However, guard Marquis Hayes was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and that pushed the ball to the 44-yard line.

From there, the Sooners punted ... on fourth and goal.

After the game, reporters could hear a toilet being flushed during Riley’s news conference. You can see that here (starting at the 3 minute mark).

“I’ve never had that in the backdrop of my press conference, so a lot of news today,” Riley joked. “That’s what they thought of my playcalls at the end of the half.”

On their next possession, the Sooners ended up getting a touchdown before the end of the half and took a 21-7 lead into the break.

It all turned out fine for the Sooners, but there were some odd moments.