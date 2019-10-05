KU football was blown out by Oklahoma. The team will likely regret two plays most

SHARE COPY LINK

All in all ... this went about as expected.

Sixth-ranked Oklahoma — as a 33-point favorite — took care of Kansas 45-20 on an overcast afternoon at Booth Memorial Stadium. Though KU had fleeting moments of early success defensively, the Sooners’ superhuman offense took over in the second half to quickly turn it into a laugher.

KU, though, did remain competitive most of the first half ... before some strange coaching decisions in the final two minutes.

The Jayhawks had a brief first-quarter lead following a nine-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that was capped with quarterback Carter Stanley dropping a near-perfect pass into Daylon Charlot’s arms for a 22-yard score. KU actually went 99 yards in total on the possession after starting with two false start penalties.

Oklahoma’s offense responded a bit from there, though it appeared the Sooners would’ve only had a 14-7 advantage going into intermission if not for bad time management by KU.

With the Sooners driving in the final two minutes, the Jayhawks took two timeouts to stop the clock. Then, on a fourth-and-goal for Oklahoma from its own 45, KU decided to not put a punt returner back as the Sooners were able to down the kick inside KU’s 2.

Following a Jayhawks three-and-out, KU’s special teams had a facemask penalty on the ensuing punt, and the Sooners followed with a 10-yard touchdown pass on their next play with 31 seconds left to push the score to 21-7.

Oklahoma never lost its mojo from that point. Hurts spearheaded touchdown drives on his team’s first two second-half drives, and the rout was on from there.

If looking back at biggest regrets, the Jayhawks will likely point to consecutive plays in the second quarter. With the score tied, coach Les Miles chose to go for it on a fourth-and-2 from the Oklahoma 41, with tight end James Sosinski dropping a pass that appeared it would have given KU the first down.

The next play, Hurts threw late to a checkdown option, and KU safety Mike Lee stepped in front of the pass with no one between him and the end zone.

He dropped the potential pick-six, though, perhaps impacted by a heavy cast on his right arm.

Oklahoma would make that a costly error, scoring a touchdown six plays later to take the lead for good.

KU, now 2-4, will have the first of two bye weeks before facing No. 11 Texas in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 19.

