Here is who national experts are saying will win Chiefs-Colts game

Chiefs fans would be happy if everything plays out just as it did when the Colts came to town in January.

Well, without the snow, of course.

Nine months ago, the Chiefs thumped the Colts 31-13 in an AFC Divisional round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Those teams will meet Sunday in a prime-time contest, and while the stakes are lower, Arrowhead will be loud because ... it always is.

The Chiefs, 4-0, are heavy favorites among the pundits who made picks for the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be shown on NBC (Ch. 41).

Fifty-three experts from around the nation made predictions. Here is what some of them were saying about the game.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both picked a Chiefs win. Smith sees the Chiefs rolling to a 40-20 victory. He wrote: “It’s hard for me to picture the Colts keeping this one close.” Florio, who sees a 35-20 win, wrote: “The Colts would be wise to try to slow the game down and reduce the number of times the Chiefs have the ball and keep the scoring low. Even if they try, it won’t matter.”

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com sees a 33-20 Chiefs victory. Here is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs had a great September, but the Frank Clark trade is not working out thus far. He has eight total QB disruptions (sacks, hits and hurries), which is six fewer than teammate Emmanuel Ogbah in 105 more snaps. This Chiefs defense needs Clark to turn it around to get to the next level.”

Seven of the eight of Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked the Chiefs: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Jenny Vrentas, Mark Mravic and Kayln Kahler. Conor Orr see a Colts victory.

The eight CBS Sports writers all forecast a Chiefs victory: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Will Brinson. Prisco predicted a 37-24 Chiefs victory. This is what Prisco wrote: “The Chiefs looked beatable last week against the Lions, but now back home in Arrowhead I expect the offense to roll again. The Colts suffered a bad home loss last week to the Raiders, and this will be a tough one to try and get back on track.”

All eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs win: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Bruce Gradkowski, Nathan Jahnke, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson and Austin Gayle.

Each of the eight of SB Nation’s writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Adam Stites, Geoff Schwartz, Stephen White, Kyle Posey and Morgan Moriarty.

Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News predicted a 37-20 Chiefs win. This is what he wrote: “The Colts lost to the Chiefs in last season’s divisional playoffs because the couldn’t run the ball or convert on third downs. Those two areas of the game will be key in Indy’s return to Arrowhead, especially against a vulnerable Kansas City defense, but ... too much Patrick Mahomes.”

ESPN’s 10 experts all believe the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Louis Riddick, Kevin Seifert, Dan Graziano, Seth Wichersham and Trey Wingo.

USA Today’s seven writers all picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (34-29 final score), Jori Epstein (34-24), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (38-21), Nate Davis (30-20), Lorenzo Reyes (30-24), Tom Schad (28-21) and Mike Jones (35-27).