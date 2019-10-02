Iowa State fans are selling T-shirts that troll KU basketball for its NCAA troubles

SHARE COPY LINK

Iowa State fans are reveling in the misfortune of the Kansas men’s basketball team.

Last week, Kansas received an NCAA notice of allegations that outlined major violations against the basketball team: a lack of institutional control, three Level 1 violations in men’s basketball and a head coach responsibility violation against KU coach Bill Self.

The seed of the trouble can be traced back to the recruitment of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, which came to light in an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting corruption.

Cyclone Fanatic is offering a shirt to Iowa State fans that pokes fun at the Jayhawks, using a simple bracket and the FBI.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is what Cyclone Fanatic tweeted: