Poll: Who do you want the Royals to hire as the next manager?

If you haven’t learned this by now, well, consider it a lesson learned: You can bet on just about anything in sports.

Here’s the latest example: there are odds given for who will replace Ned Yost as manager.

The Star’s Sam Mellinger had a good breakdown of the field in his weekly Mellinger Minutes, and it seems former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has the inside track for the job.

I should note that two-thirds of Royals fans who voted in a poll last month said they didn’t want Matheny to get the job.

Others who have been mentioned in the running include Royals catching coach Pedro Grifol, bench coach Dale Sveum and bullpen coach Vance Wilson.

Former Rays/Cubs manager Joe Maddon is a free agent as is former Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle, the former Royals player. Sports Betting AG has a few other names in its odds for the next manager:

Who would you like to see as the next manager? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: