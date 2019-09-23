For Pete's Sake
A healthy number of Royals fans don’t want Mike Matheny as the next manager
Last November, the Royals hired former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as a special adviser for player development and some thought he wouldn’t be in that job for long.
There was speculation that Matheny one day would replace Ned Yost as Royals manager when Yost decided to step down.
That day is nigh.
The Royals announced Monday that Yost was retiring following the Royals’ last game of the season on Sunday.
Could Matheny, who in each of his first three seasons as Cardinals manager saw the team make the National League Championship Series, be Yost’s replacement?
Many Royals fans hope that’s not the case. After the Royals made their announcement about Yost, there was a healthy anti-Matheny sentiment on Twitter. One reason: reports of Matheny’s clubhouse issues.
Here is a sample of what was being said about Matheny, who had a 591-474 record as Cardinals manager:
