Watch the highlights from Chiefs’ 34-30 win over the Lions

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy on win over Lions Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy on team's win over the Lions.

Fans knew the Chiefs could win games in which they rolled to a victory, but there was a different script on Sunday.

The Chiefs rallied for a 34-30 win over the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit in a game that featured five lead changes in the second half.

It was the fourth straight win to start the 2019 season for the Chiefs, who have won three of those games on the road.

The Chiefs also showed they can win without quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a touchdown.

Darrel Williams had two rushing scores, LeSean McCoy had a touchdown and Bashaud Breeland had a wild 100-yard touchdown return.

Here are the highlights (if the video doesn’t play, click this link):

Only want to see the touchdowns. Here they are, starting with McCoy’s run:

The real Slim Shady #KCvsDET | : FOX pic.twitter.com/TC3Vojbmci — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2019

This was Breeland’s fumble return:

And the two runs by Williams:

Darrel WIlliams gives the @Chiefs the lead in a back-and-forth game in Detroit! #KCvsDET



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/WMkjH7vbiZ — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Another TD! Darrel Williams is CLUTCH.#KCvsDET | : FOX pic.twitter.com/kOs7rraD7G — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2019

This was the hook-and-ladder play by Travis Kelce and McCoy:

McCoy also had a 39-yard run early in the game: