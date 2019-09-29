For Pete's Sake
Watch the highlights from Chiefs’ 34-30 win over the Lions
Chiefs’ LeSean McCoy on win over Lions
Fans knew the Chiefs could win games in which they rolled to a victory, but there was a different script on Sunday.
The Chiefs rallied for a 34-30 win over the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit in a game that featured five lead changes in the second half.
It was the fourth straight win to start the 2019 season for the Chiefs, who have won three of those games on the road.
The Chiefs also showed they can win without quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a touchdown.
Darrel Williams had two rushing scores, LeSean McCoy had a touchdown and Bashaud Breeland had a wild 100-yard touchdown return.
Here are the highlights:
Only want to see the touchdowns. Here they are, starting with McCoy’s run:
This was Breeland’s fumble return:
And the two runs by Williams:
This was the hook-and-ladder play by Travis Kelce and McCoy:
McCoy also had a 39-yard run early in the game:
