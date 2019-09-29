Fans have mix of emotions after Chiefs’ 34-30 comeback win over Lions

Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

The Chiefs turned the ball over three times, missed a field-goal attempt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had only an 81.0 quarterback rating and the defense gave up 416 yards.

Despite it all, the Chiefs got a hard-fought 34-30 victory over the Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

Sure it wasn’t easy, but the Chiefs improved to 4-0 after winning a game that featured five lead changes in the second half.

A win’s a win, right?

“It’s not always pretty in this league,” Mahomes told CBS sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

Here is what fans were saying on Twitter:

For all the numbers he puts up, that last drive is why Patrick Mahomes is the MVP. On a day where he didn't have his best game, hostile environment on the road, 4th and 8.....and he gets the damn deal done. #MVP #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) September 29, 2019

That was frightening. Defense still awful and Mahomes was off — Sonali Khadilkar (@SonaliKhadilkar) September 29, 2019

Playing on the road against a hot team like the Detriot Lions. With lots of mistakes in the game, yet the Chiefs we're still able to drive down the field with minutes to go and get the victory. Winners find a way to win no matter what! Nice job, KC! #chiefs #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/CJspIge43l — JJ Birden (@jjbirden) September 29, 2019

What a grea game that was, Mahomes with a brilliant game winning drive. #Chiefs — Lewis Williams (@LewisLFC91) September 29, 2019

I hate our defense. #ChiefsKingdom — Matt Bartlett (@matt_bart) September 29, 2019

Guys, this defense still isn’t any good. #ChiefsKingdom — Denny Rader (@DenRader) September 29, 2019

Glad we won, but let’s not have another game like that, ok #chiefs? — Leanne Buche (@shockergirl83) September 29, 2019

#Chiefs going to get everyone's best on the road this year...survive and advance... — Jared L (@JaredLbooyah) September 29, 2019

Play like eight kinds of crap all day, then that drive. Football. man.

#Chiefs — Jim Bush. Maybe a little less tired. (@escapecar) September 29, 2019

WE WIN #ChiefsKingdom

never doubt my chiefs

4-0 — Red Devils fan (@Manu_alwaysi) September 29, 2019

Holy crap that was rough. #ChiefsKingdom — Ryan Wissmann (@Ryan_Wissmann) September 29, 2019

The #Chiefs are on a mission to win it all. They survived today. The only thing stopping them is the #Patriots. The #Lions gave it all they had. When playing big boy football, mistakes, calls and drops happen and we gotta move on to the next game. #60Minutes #OnePride — Jason Anthony Smith (@JasonSmithSV) September 29, 2019

If an "off" game for Mahomes and the #Chiefs offense is 315 passing yards and 27 points, I think we'll be alright. — tigerdan4 (@tigerdan41) September 29, 2019