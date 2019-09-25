NFL Network analyst gushes over ‘sick’ Patrick Mahomes pass. It was an incompletion.

Patrick Mahomes talks about pulling out new plays in the regular season Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger has long been sharing film breakdowns of plays from every team in the league, but this might be a first.

On Tuesday, Baldinger offered insights on a Chiefs play involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

There’s nothing unusual about that, of course. But this is probably one of the few times Baldinger has gushed over an incomplete pass.

During the Chiefs’ 33-28 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Mahomes threw a pass to Demarcus Robinson in the end zone that Robinson was unable to catch. There was a penalty of the Chiefs on the play, so the touchdown wouldn’t have counted even if Robinson had caught the ball.

Nevertheless, Baldinger was amazed at all Mahomes did in the span of a few seconds.

“He’s got the whole Ravens defense chasing him,” Baldinger says in the clip. “Right there, Demarcus Robinson, you can barely see him. Mahomes is going to throw him open. Look, Brandon Carr is all over him. Watch this throw. Like, this is just sick. Like how many times are we going to keep watching this?

“Watch the location of this ball. ... This throw is just, like, this throw is just crazy.”

Baldinger continued to gush about the throw, saying: “I just want to go to the state fair with Patrick Mahomes and just pop balloons. I want the biggest teddy bear out there. Period. Just look at that throw.”

There is more in the clip, which you can see here: