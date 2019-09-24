Listen to the Patrick Mahomes song that’s sung to ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

Patrick Mahomes talks about pulling out new plays in the regular season Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

While skeptical at first, I have to admit this is a catchy little tune.

The Ringer, the website started by former ESPN sportswriter Bill Simmons, has created a song about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s sung to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which was a hit for John Denver in 1971.

If you’re wondering if this is a straight-forward tribute to Mahomes, well, the song starts like this:

“Foremost champions, West division

“Playoffs bound and Father of Phil Rivers

“Tom is old now, older than the trees

“Bigger than the mountains

“Taller than Drew Brees...”

So, yeah, it’s funny.

Here is the song: