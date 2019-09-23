Ned Yost, manager of Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team, will retire

Ned Yost on “a phenomenal group” winning the World Series Royals manager Ned Yost heaped praise on his players, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost heaped praise on his players,

Ned Yost, the Royals’ career leader in managerial victories who guided the franchise to the 2015 World Series championship, will retire after the 2019 season ends Sunday.

The Royals announced Yost’s retirement on Monday morning, the day after the team hit the 100-loss mark for the second straight season. He was the first Royals manager to lead the franchise to back-to-back American League pennants and had a 22-9 postseason record. Yost became the Royals manager in 2010.

“With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization,” Yost said in a release. “My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next world championship very soon.”