Patrick Mahomes’ mother has a unique (and great) personalized jersey

It’s no surprise that Randi Martin was spotted at Sunday’s Chiefs game wearing a white No. 15 jersey.
Martin is the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so of course she was supporting her son.
Here’s the thing: the name on the back of the jersey wasn’t Mahomes or Martin. No, it was something even better:
QB PRODUCER
Here is a look at the jersey:
Mahomes approved of his mom’s jersey:
Chiefs fans, love it:
