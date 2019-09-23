Patrick Mahomes’ mother has a unique (and great) personalized jersey

For Pete's Sake

It’s no surprise that Randi Martin was spotted at Sunday’s Chiefs game wearing a white No. 15 jersey.

Martin is the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so of course she was supporting her son.

Here’s the thing: the name on the back of the jersey wasn’t Mahomes or Martin. No, it was something even better:

QB PRODUCER

Here is a look at the jersey:

Mahomes approved of his mom’s jersey:

Chiefs fans, love it:

