Patrick Mahomes’ mother has a unique (and great) personalized jersey

Mahomes-o-meter: Week three against the Baltimore Ravens That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018.

It’s no surprise that Randi Martin was spotted at Sunday’s Chiefs game wearing a white No. 15 jersey.

Martin is the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so of course she was supporting her son.

Here’s the thing: the name on the back of the jersey wasn’t Mahomes or Martin. No, it was something even better:

QB PRODUCER

Here is a look at the jersey:

Mahomes approved of his mom’s jersey:

Chiefs fans, love it:

I am dead .

Thanks for sharing him with us. ️️ — Absolut_Annie (@AnnieAbsolut) September 22, 2019

Great picture — Claudia (@claudiaislas70) September 22, 2019

That's AWESOME! You deserve some credit mom! Great JOB! KC loves you too! — Misty (@chief_misty) September 22, 2019

I know you’re a proud Momma!!! It’s so fun being able to support an outstanding athlete.....and even better human being! — Wendy Brune (@wendy_brune) September 23, 2019

This is the best! — Traci Arganbright (@TraciArganbrig2) September 22, 2019

MVP producer! — Johnathan Farris (@Theorganizeddad) September 23, 2019

How adorable is that?! — Jennifer (@gingerylocks) September 22, 2019