For Pete's Sake
On Patrick Mahomes’ birthday, his mom shared photos of him as a kid
Patrick Mahomes and his pit bull
It’s sometimes hard to believe Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so young.
Mahomes, who was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player last season while throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, seems to amaze fans week in and week out.
For example: his four touchdown performance Sunday ... in the second quarter ... of a game in Oakland.
Mahomes turned 24 on Tuesday, and his parents sent greetings to him on Twitter.
His mother even shared some photos of Mahomes as a kid:
Here is what his father wrote on Twitter:
And the Chiefs also shared a Twitter message with a video fans will like:
The NFL had this Twitter message:
