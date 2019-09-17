On Patrick Mahomes’ birthday, his mom shared photos of him as a kid

Patrick Mahomes and his pit bull Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his pit bull Steel Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his pit bull Steel

It’s sometimes hard to believe Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so young.

Mahomes, who was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player last season while throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, seems to amaze fans week in and week out.

For example: his four touchdown performance Sunday ... in the second quarter ... of a game in Oakland.

Mahomes turned 24 on Tuesday, and his parents sent greetings to him on Twitter.

His mother even shared some photos of Mahomes as a kid:

24 years ago my world changed in so many amazing ways. God gave me you! I love you ️ Happiest Birthday @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/JWB1T8z76c — Randi (@tootgail) September 17, 2019

Here is what his father wrote on Twitter:

Happy bday to my son@PatrickMahomes Love you — pat mahomes (@PMahomes) September 17, 2019

And the Chiefs also shared a Twitter message with a video fans will like:

Patrick Mahomes turns 24 today!



Here are our favorite 24 throws of #MVPat's career so far pic.twitter.com/hsknPSYEGB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2019

