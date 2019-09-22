Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Ravens game

One Minute Preview: Baltimore Ravens Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs play their first home game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs play their first home game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Barring ties, there will be two fewer unbeaten teams in the NFL today.

One should lose for the first time on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs, 2-0, will play host to the Baltimore Ravens, 2-0.

Most of the NFL experts who made picks for that contest believe the Chiefs will win, but they don’t expect it will come easy.

Fifty-three experts from around the nation made picks for the game, which kicks off at noon and will be shown on CBS (Ch. 5). All but seven picked the Chiefs to win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is the breakdown and what those pundits wrote about the Chiefs:

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com predicted a 33-30 Chiefs victory. Here is part of what he wrote: “It’s not hyperbole to say this is the best Week 3 quarterback matchup of all time. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the first two QBs in the Super Bowl era to complete over 70 percent of their passes with seven touchdowns and no picks in the first two weeks, and now they face each other. The Ravens and Chiefs lead the NFL in passing plays over 20 yards, and both of their defenses rank in the top 10 in big plays allowed, so don’t expect the fireworks to stop now.”

ESPN’s 10 experts all believe the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Louis Riddick, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Dan Graziano and Trey Wingo.

Four of the eight CBS Sports writers forecast a Chiefs victory: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard. The Ravens picked to win by Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Will Brinson. Prisco predicted a 31-23 victory. Here is an excerpt of what Prisco wrote: “The Chiefs will be making their Arrowhead debut this season and that crowd will be nuts. Look for Patrick Mahomes to light up the Ravens defense as he outduels Lamar Jackson.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both went with the Chiefs to win a close game. Smith forecast a 30-27 win. This is part of what he wrote: “This is one of the best games of the year, and I wish it were happening later in the season because I think it’s going to have major playoff implications.” Florio predicted a 31-27 final score and wrote: “It’s a rematch of an epic regular-season game from 2018, and a possible preview of a 2019 postseason matchup.”

All but one of the eight of SB Nation’s writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Charles McDonald, Geoff Schwartz, Stephen White and Brandon Lee Gowton. Adam Stites thinks the Ravens will win. Here is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs have the homefield advantage this week. The Ravens have a defense that’s No. 2 in the NFL right now and is allowing 1.8 yards per rushing attempt. It’s the heavyweight bout of Week 3 and our expert panel is taking Kansas City to roll on to 3-0. I’m the only one who has decided to be the class clown by picking the Ravens.”

Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News picked a 34-28 Chiefs win. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Baltimore’s offense (and Jackson specifically) is legit. The problem for the Ravens is they, like many teams, can’t slow down Patrick Mahomes.”

Six of eight Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers went with the Chiefs: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas. Mark Mravic and Kayln Kahler see a Ravens victory.

All eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs win: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Bruce Gradkowski, Nathan Jahnke, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson and Austin Gayle.

The picks are IN!



Here’s who the PFF Analysts are taking for NFL Week 3



️️ pic.twitter.com/vGXOmr6Ss9 — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2019

Each of USA Today’s seven writers picked the Chiefs: Jori Epstein (41-35 final score), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (38-30), Jarrett Bell (34-30), Nate Davis (34-30), Lorenzo Reyes (29-20), Tom Schad (42-38) and Mike Jones (38-30).