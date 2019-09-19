CBS will show Chiefs-Ravens game to nearly everyone west of the Mississippi

Homecoming: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead After beating the Oakland Raiders 28-10, the Chiefs will play against another talented quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After beating the Oakland Raiders 28-10, the Chiefs will play against another talented quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

There are nine unbeaten teams through the first two weeks of the NFL season, and two will take the field Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ game against the Ravens, which kicks off at noon, also features the two AFC starters with the highest quarterback ratings: Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (145.2) and KC’s Patrick Mahomes (136.3).

So it’s no surprise that the game will be shown to a huge chunk of the country.

CBS has announced its broadcast teams for Sunday’s games, and Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts will be calling the Chiefs-Ravens contest with Evan Washburn on the sideline. That trio also worked the Chiefs’ opener at Jacksonville.

Here are the other broadcast assignments:

Bengals-Bills: Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely

Falcons-Colts: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Jets-Patriots: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Dana Jacobson

Texans-Chargers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Steelers-49ers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

Saints-Seahawks: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

This is the coverage map for the noon games on CBS and nearly everyone west of the Mississippi River will be watching the Chiefs (map courtesy of 506Sports.com):

Courtesy of 506Sports.com

That’s a lot of red across the country.