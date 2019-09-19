For Pete's Sake
CBS will show Chiefs-Ravens game to nearly everyone west of the Mississippi
Homecoming: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead
There are nine unbeaten teams through the first two weeks of the NFL season, and two will take the field Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs’ game against the Ravens, which kicks off at noon, also features the two AFC starters with the highest quarterback ratings: Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (145.2) and KC’s Patrick Mahomes (136.3).
So it’s no surprise that the game will be shown to a huge chunk of the country.
CBS has announced its broadcast teams for Sunday’s games, and Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts will be calling the Chiefs-Ravens contest with Evan Washburn on the sideline. That trio also worked the Chiefs’ opener at Jacksonville.
Here are the other broadcast assignments:
Bengals-Bills: Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely
Falcons-Colts: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Jets-Patriots: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Dana Jacobson
Texans-Chargers: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Steelers-49ers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins
Saints-Seahawks: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson
This is the coverage map for the noon games on CBS and nearly everyone west of the Mississippi River will be watching the Chiefs (map courtesy of 506Sports.com):
That’s a lot of red across the country.
