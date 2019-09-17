Chiefs players seem to make push for Jalen Ramsey; NFL writers think it’s a good fit

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes Tyreek Hill’s injury Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

While the “Monday Night Football” game between the Jets and Browns was a dud, NFL fans were glued to their computers on Monday.

In a span of hours on Monday night, the Miami Dolphins traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020, and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey asked to be traded.

During Jacksonville’s game Sunday against Houston, Ramsey and coach Doug Marrone had words on the sideline, and Ramsey on Monday asked the team to trade him.

On Tuesday, Ramsey told reporters: “Right now I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars” and that his focus is on the Jaguars’ opponent this Sunday (the Titans), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

But Ramsey also said: “I think everybody knows what’s up,” according to Phillip Heilman, the Jaguars’ beat writer for the Athletic.

Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowl player who had nine interceptions in 50 games. His hard tackle on Chiefs wide receiver Tryeek Hill in the season opener left Hill with a shoulder injury and he is out for an indefinite amount of time.

Think there are hard feelings? Apparently not as Hill tweeted at Ramsey:

Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu also tweeted at Ramsey ... and his agent:

The Chiefs players seem to be making a push and the Jaguars reportedly have a couple of offers.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted that two teams have made offers to the Jaguars. She tweeted: “There are teams interested in trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. This is what I am told has been offered so far: a first-round pick in 2020 and a fifth in 2021 from an NFC team and a 1st in 2020 and a player from an AFC team.”

A number of national writers think the Chiefs should try to make a deal for Ramsey. Here is what they were saying:

Will Brinson of CBS Sports wrote: “Plugging Ramsey into this defense with Breshaud Breeland (nice pick against Oakland!), Tyrann Mathieu and young Juan Thornhill would give the Chiefs a really impressive presence on the back end. With Frank Clark up front, maybe the Chiefs could be more balanced on the other side of the ball from Patrick Mahomes. Surely Andy Reid knows he needs to have a better defense when he inevitably runs into Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the playoffs.”

USA Today’s Steven Ruiz wrote: “The Chiefs will play a decent amount of man coverage under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who will ask his corners to play up in opposing receivers’ faces. That’s perfect for Ramsey.”

CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora tweeted about the Chiefs being a potential trade partner:

There is a strong sentiment among many NFL GMs that the Chiefs will emerge as a primary suitor for Jalen Ramsey. They are all-in to win now. Have embraced difficult players. Have a big need at corner. Could their secondary hold up vs New England in January? What about w/Ramsey? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 17, 2019

However, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports doesn’t believe it’s a slam dunk the Chiefs will make a move: