Nine stats you may have missed from Chiefs’ 28-10 win over the Raiders

Patrick Mahomes on the win over the Oakland Raiders Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders

In the long history of the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry, there weren’t many games in Oakland that were as historic (and fun) as Kansas City’s 28-10 victory on Sunday.

Well, that’s from the Chiefs’ perspective.

After falling behind by double digits, the Chiefs didn’t allow a point over the final three quarters and scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Here are nine things you may not know about Sunday’s win, via the Chiefs’ postgame notes:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. With his 209th coaching victory (regular season and playoffs combined), the Chiefs’ Andy Reid tied Steelers legend Chuck Noll for sixth-most in NFL history.

347 Don Shula 324 George Halas 294 Bill Belichick 270 Tom Landry 229 Curly Lambeau 209 Andy Reid and Chuck Noll

2. The 28-point second quarter tied a Chiefs record for points in a quarter. It was just the second time they’ve done it on the road. The other 28-point second quarters in team history: Sept. 30, 2001 at Washington; Dec. 22, 1985 vs. Chargers; Dec. 7, 1980 vs. Denver; Oct. 18, 1972 vs. Pittsburgh; and Oct. 29, 1967 vs. Denver.

3. The Chiefs hold the NFL record for most consecutive games with scoring 26 or more points in a game. Sunday’s game was their 20th straight dating to last season.

20 Chiefs 2018-19 19 Denver 2012-1 15 Washington 1983

4. Patrick Mahomes set a franchise record for most passing yards through two games with 821, eclipsing Bill Kenney’s mark of 656 yards in 1985.

821 Patrick Mahomes 2019 656 Bill Kenney 1985 619 Alex Smith 2017 591 Steve DeBerg 1990 582 Patrick Mahomes 2018

5. Mahomes’ 821 yards through two games is the fifth-most in NFL history to start a season. New England’s Tom Brady is first with 940 yards (2011), followed by Carolina’s Cam Newton’s 854 (2011), Kurt Warner’s 827 for the Rams (2000) and Frank Tripucka’s 823 for Denver (1962).

6. Mahomes now has six career games with at 300 passing passing and four touchdowns. He eclipsed Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for the most games with at least 300 yards and four TDs in a player’s first 40 career games in NFL history. Those two Hall of Famers both had five.

7. Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have had four touchdown passes of 40-or-more yards in their team’s first two games of a season: Mahomes (2019), Otto Graham (1952), Joe Namath (1972) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018).

8. Demarcus Robinson had 172 yards receiving on Sunday and it’s the first time in franchise history the Chiefs have had a pass catcher with 150 or more yards in each of the first two games (Sammy Watkins had 198 yards last week at Jacksonville).

9. Punter Dustin Colquitt tied Will Shields for the most career games played in Chiefs history at 224.. Colquitt’s 196 punting yards Sunday put him at 48,514 career yards and moved him past Matt Turk (48,414) for 11th most in NFL history.