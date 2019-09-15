Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 28-10 win over Raiders in Oakland

Mahomes-o-meter: Week two against the Oakland Raiders Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018.

Two weeks into the 2019 season and the Chiefs are:

2-0

unbeaten on the road

all alone in first place in the AFC West

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Oakland and neither team scored in the second half as Kansas City won 28-10.

Here are the highlights from the NFL (if the video doesn’t play, click here):

If you just want to watch the touchdowns, they are all here:

This was a 44-yard pass from Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson on the first play of the second quarter:

44-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson #KCvsOAK | : KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Sk9WZdEph8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2019

Mecole Hardman scored his first NFL touchdown when he hauled in a 42-yard pass from Mahomes:

Travis Kelce made a juggling catch for a 27-yard touchdown reception:

Robinson capped a one-play drive with a 39-yard touchdown grab:

"The Chiefs are playing Madden. The rest of us are watching the NFL." - Tony Romopic.twitter.com/kGLlawBYG8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2019

This wasn’t a touchdown, but it was another great pass from Mahomes to Robinson that set up the third touchdown: