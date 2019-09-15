For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 28-10 win over Raiders in Oakland
Mahomes-o-meter: Week two against the Oakland Raiders
Two weeks into the 2019 season and the Chiefs are:
- 2-0
- unbeaten on the road
- all alone in first place in the AFC West
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Oakland and neither team scored in the second half as Kansas City won 28-10.
Here are the highlights from the NFL (if the video doesn’t play, click here):
If you just want to watch the touchdowns, they are all here:
This was a 44-yard pass from Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson on the first play of the second quarter:
Mecole Hardman scored his first NFL touchdown when he hauled in a 42-yard pass from Mahomes:
Travis Kelce made a juggling catch for a 27-yard touchdown reception:
Robinson capped a one-play drive with a 39-yard touchdown grab:
This wasn’t a touchdown, but it was another great pass from Mahomes to Robinson that set up the third touchdown:
