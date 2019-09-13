For Pete's Sake

Kansas fans react to football team's blowout win over Boston College

KU players, fans, Les Miles celebrate win over Boston College

Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. By
When Boston College jumped to a 10-0 lead early in Friday’s game against Kansas, fans couldn’t be blamed for turning off the television.

That, as it turned out, was a big mistake.

The Jayhawks crushed Boston College from that point on and rolled up a 48-24 victory on the road.

It was KU’s first road victory over a team from a Power Five conference since 2008.

Jayhawks fans, as one might imagine, were thrilled. Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:

