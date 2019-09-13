Kansas fans react to football team’s blowout win over Boston College

KU players, fans, Les Miles celebrate win over Boston College Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

When Boston College jumped to a 10-0 lead early in Friday’s game against Kansas, fans couldn’t be blamed for turning off the television.

That, as it turned out, was a big mistake.

The Jayhawks crushed Boston College from that point on and rolled up a 48-24 victory on the road.

It was KU’s first road victory over a team from a Power Five conference since 2008.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jayhawks fans, as one might imagine, were thrilled. Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:

Yes #kufball !! This is fun! — Landen A. Lucas (@LandenLucas) September 14, 2019

Hearing the Rock Chalk chant at an away football game — music to my ears ️ #RCJH — Kelli Nichols (@K2Nichols) September 14, 2019

Can’t wait to sweep the Big 12 in football and basketball. #RCJH — Return of the Dawg (@RockChalkTDawg) September 14, 2019

Listen I have no idea how good Boston College really is but this is indisputably the best road game I've ever seen #kufball play. — Nick Schwerdt (@nick_schwerdt) September 14, 2019

Don’t think I’ve ever been so at peace after a KU football game. #rcjh — Eli Parker (@EliParker173) September 14, 2019

Les Miles is fr turning KUs program around and I’m happy to be alive to see it #rcjh — Depressed (@DJEduardo_23) September 14, 2019

Watching #kufball put up over 500 yards of offense on a power 5 team on the road has got me like: #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/bBbUMA0VHe — Aaron Todd (@CoachTodd405) September 14, 2019

I haven’t felt this giddy in 10 years. #kufball — Frank Saunders (@flsku) September 14, 2019