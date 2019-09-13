For Pete's Sake
Kansas fans react to football team’s blowout win over Boston College
KU players, fans, Les Miles celebrate win over Boston College
When Boston College jumped to a 10-0 lead early in Friday’s game against Kansas, fans couldn’t be blamed for turning off the television.
That, as it turned out, was a big mistake.
The Jayhawks crushed Boston College from that point on and rolled up a 48-24 victory on the road.
It was KU’s first road victory over a team from a Power Five conference since 2008.
Jayhawks fans, as one might imagine, were thrilled. Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:
