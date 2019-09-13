SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs-Oakland memories, what’s ahead for K-State, KU, Mizzou

It’s college football Friday on SportsBeat KC, the Star’s sports podcast. The Kansas City Star

The final trip to Oakland for the Chiefs comes early enough to play on a field that is still being used for baseball. So part of the game will be played on infield dirt. There was a time when this was common in sports, as columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff recall.

Plus, the non-conference portion of college football schedule is closing and big tests await Kansas State at Mississippi State and KU at Boston College (a Friday game). Beat writers Kellis Robinett, Jesse Newell and Alex Schiffer bring us up to speed on the Wildcats, Jayhawks and Mizzou.

Goodbye forever to Oakland Coliseum: “The Raiders had a stink to them too”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article235028817.html

Appropriately enough the Chiefs last game in Oakland will be in the dirt: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article235029262.html

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Boston College Eagles: Prediction, kickoff time, TV: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article235013467.html

Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill presents daunting challenge to Kansas State: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/kansas-state/article235028772.html

How Missouri’s Nick Bolton backed up Barry Odom’s hype vs. West Virginia: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/sec/university-of-missouri/article235014797.html

